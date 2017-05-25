DA wins Beaufort West by-election
The DA secured its grip on Beaufort West in the Western Cape after the party attained 56.9% of the vote in a by-election on Wednesday.
Ward 7 became vacant when DA mayor Koos Malooi abruptly resigned in February‚ amid rumours about leadership squabbles in his party.
The troubled district and the oldest municipality in SA‚ once an ANC stronghold‚ was snatched up by the DA in the 2016 local government elections.
Former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince at the time blamed "bad weather" for the ANC’s defeat‚ but clear skies on Wednesday apparently brought out 660 more voters in favour of the DA.
DA Western Cape acting leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the result was "an endorsement of the DA’s brand of good governance".
"Voters recognise that only the DA continues to deliver better services‚ cut corruption and create jobs‚" he said.
"In absolute vote terms‚ over 660 more voters chose to vote DA in this ward yesterday‚ over our tally in 2016. This surge in support for the DA is very encouraging‚" said Madikizela.
"By-election after by-election voters continue to shift towards the DA‚ and this bodes very well for the run-up to election 2019‚" he said.
He said they would put all efforts into "turning around the municipality" together with their coalition partner‚ the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF).
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.