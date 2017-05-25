The DA secured its grip on Beaufort West in the Western Cape after the party attained 56.9% of the vote in a by-election on Wednesday.

Ward 7 became vacant when DA mayor Koos Malooi abruptly resigned in February‚ amid rumours about leadership squabbles in his party.

The troubled district and the oldest municipality in SA‚ once an ANC stronghold‚ was snatched up by the DA in the 2016 local government elections.

Former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince at the time blamed "bad weather" for the ANC’s defeat‚ but clear skies on Wednesday apparently brought out 660 more voters in favour of the DA.