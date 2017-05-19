Political plot against DA-run cities — Solly Msimanga

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says there is evidence of an orchestrated political programme to make DA cities and metros ungovernable.

Msimanga was addressing a breakfast briefing on Friday following his first budget address on Thursday. The budget vote, a crucial test for the coalition government, will take place on Thursday.

Msimanga leads a coalition government in the metro, which took control from the ANC after the 2016 local government elections. The ANC is now on the opposition benches and, on Thursday, allowed Msimanga to address the council for the first time without plunging the sitting into chaos, as has happened previously.

When asked if he believed in the existence of a disruptive political programme, Msimanga said there was evidence of one, as the poor did not simply put themselves on buses with brand new T-shirts to toyi-toyi for permanent employment in the city’s central business district.

"So somebody is co-ordinating that. Somebody is paying for that," he said, adding it was also not a coincidence when people started occupying land in different parts of the city at the same time. The city will send a team to respond to the protests, but there is not enough manpower if protests flare up in places such as Soshanguve, Mabopane and Atteridgeville, at the same time.