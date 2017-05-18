Politics

No more songs about guns, says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

18 May 2017 - 12:09 Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC members to stop singing songs with "talk about guns".

She was speaking while on the campaign trail in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal ahead of a crucial by-election next week.

"There are songs we sing that I don’t understand. Let us do away with those songs that talk about guns. We can’t‚ when we campaign‚ start singing songs like ‘isibhamu sisho kamnandi’ (the gun sounds nice). How can a gun sound nice when comrades have been killed?" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma recalled how the party had gone to pay its respects at the house of a slain ANC member in Pietermaritzburg when supporters began singing this song.

"I know these songs were nice during the struggle. In Maritzburg‚ when we went to see the families of slain comrades‚ we started to sing this song. I even said to myself‚ ‘What are the families of comrades killed saying when we come singing that the gun sounds nice?’ Let us be sensitive and not sing those songs‚" she said.

The former AU Commission chairperson said there were so many songs to sing that did not glorify guns.

Sticking with this theme during an address at a cadres forum at the AV Makhoba Hall‚ Dlamini-Zuma also criticised ANC members who use violence and kill their comrades over positions.

"In this province‚ especially‚ where does this come from? And why‚ when it is done‚ no one is arrested‚ even when women are fair game and they are killed? No‚ comrades‚ councillorship is a responsibility given to you by the ANC‚" she said.

"It’s important‚ comrades‚ that we don’t kill each other for positions‚" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said councillors only stayed for five years‚ and would be redeployed only when they did well.

Breaking away from this theme‚ she repeated her campaign mantra that the ANC was advocating for radical economic transformation to better black people’s lives.

She said land should be used as surety to better black people’s financial circumstances‚ which was why it should be addressed urgently.

TMG Digital

TONY LEON: A tale of two seriously damaged presidents. One of them is ours

'The return of Molefe to Eskom and the ridiculous reasons offered for it makes even Trump’s explanation for firing James Comey seem plausible'
Politics
1 day ago

Choosing leaders through US-style primaries will help ANC, Zamani Saul says

The new ANC chair in the Northern Cape says the ANC needs to ‘reinvigorate’ itself as it prepares to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma
Politics
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How Zuma might be Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest asset

Tragedy unfolding in Coligny is not as black and white as people think, and Nando’s says it prefers local chicken
Opinion
8 days ago

Dlamini-Zuma tells supporters she's not 'so-and-so's person'

'If you win you should embrace the loser and if you lose you should allow yourself to follow the winner'
Politics
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
It's ANC against Zuma as Brian Molefe scandal ...
Politics
2.
Minister redefined meaning of 'truth' in answer ...
Politics
3.
Girlfriend gives up Gigaba's Gupta ghosts
Politics
4.
Super Zuma swoops on Cyril after KZN campaign ...
Politics
5.
MIKE ROUSSOS: So Jacob Zuma is forced to resign. ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.