Dlamini-Zuma starts her presidential campaign in rural KZN
In Nquthu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells students that ‘education is number one‚ number two and number three’
On Thursday, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma kickstarted her campaign in Nquthu, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, by giving hundreds of sanitary towels to girls at Mhayise Senior Secondary School‚ before embarking on door-to-door visits in Ward 6‚ Nondweni.
Accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Dlamini-Zuma advised learners that it was important to study and prepare their future for a working SA and that nobody should trample on their right to learn.
"I must stress also that‚ as learners‚ you have rights; the right to be educated‚ the right to health‚ the right to a uniform. And your responsibility is to study and learn‚" she said, adding that education is a huge priority for the country. "Education is number one‚ number two and number three; everything else starts at four. This is why you need skills because they are an equaliser and the economy will grow if you have skills and talent."
Mchunu earlier introduced Dlamini-Zuma to the learners as a charismatic mother and politician. "It’s through her humility that we even forget that she’s a doctor. She’s Dr Dlamini-Zuma. She’s an accomplished doctor‚ accomplished politician and accomplished mother‚" he said.
Dlamini-Zuma, clad in a yellow, ANC-themed dress‚ then went to Goodness Mnyandu’s modest home. The 72-year-old urged Dlamini-Zuma to build a pension pay-point closer to the community. "We also want some houses. Some of us have been here longer, but the houses are only obtained by new people in this area‚" Mnyandu said.
Dlamini-Zuma promised to take up all her issues with the leadership of the party. She then handed over ANC T-shirts and pamphlets bearing the face of Ward 6 councillor candidate‚ Zamani Mathe.
Dlamini-Zuma was in Nquthu as part of the ANC’s all-out attempt to win the local municipality. The by-election takes place next week‚ with every ward up available after the entire council was dissolved.
The area includes the well-known, international tourist destination Isandlwana‚ which was the site of the historic Anglo-Zulu war battle of 1879.
