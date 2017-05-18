On Thursday, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma kickstarted her campaign in Nquthu, in rural KwaZulu-Natal, by giving hundreds of sanitary towels to girls at Mhayise Senior Secondary School‚ before embarking on door-to-door visits in Ward 6‚ Nondweni.

Accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Dlamini-Zuma advised learners that it was important to study and prepare their future for a working SA and that nobody should trample on their right to learn.

"I must stress also that‚ as learners‚ you have rights; the right to be educated‚ the right to health‚ the right to a uniform. And your responsibility is to study and learn‚" she said, adding that education is a huge priority for the country. "Education is number one‚ number two and number three; everything else starts at four. This is why you need skills because they are an equaliser and the economy will grow if you have skills and talent."