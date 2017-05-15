Choosing leaders through US-style primaries will help ANC, Zamani Saul says

Ramaphosa’s main rival is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the President’s former wife and former head of the African Union Commission.

"We can’t continue to fossilise the movement," Saul said in an interview in Colesberg. "The ANC has to go through a thorough process of modernisation."

When he appeared at the party conference that elected Saul, Ramaphosa drew an enthusiastic reception, with many of the 700 people in the audience singing and making rolling hand signals used to indicate a substitution at soccer matches, a sign of their support for a new party leader.

In his victory speech, Saul said Ramaphosa should succeed Zuma.

While backing from the Northern Cape would bolster Ramaphosa’s campaign, the province accounted for just 5% of the ANC’s members at the last count in October 2015, the least of all the regions. The ANC branches in the nine provinces will have the biggest say in determining the party’s next leader.

The ANC has experienced a slide in support partly due to Zuma’s implication in a succession of scandals and criticism of him by influential religious leaders such as retired Anglican church leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In 2016, the ANC lost control of the capital, Pretoria, and Johannesburg, the economic hub, in a municipal vote, its worst electoral performance.