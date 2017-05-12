Politics

Zamani Saul elected new chairperson of ANC in Northern Cape

Saul is elected unopposed after challenger Sylvia Lucas‚ the former provincial treasurer and current premier‚ declines the nomination

12 May 2017 - 18:20 Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Northern Cape ANC secretary Zamani Saul. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zamani Saul has been elected the new chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape.

He was elected unopposed after challenger Sylvia Lucas‚ the former provincial treasurer and current premier‚ declined nomination.

There was no voting for the other top four positions because all the potential challengers declined nomination in favour of the conference favourites.

A win for Saul bolsters deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC top-spot when the ANC elects new leaders in December.

TMG Digital

Leadership, not ideology, is behind provincial tension in ANC, says Sylvia Lucas

Northern Cape premier believes the party will unite after the weekend election despite the bitter fight with the provincial secretary
Politics
4 hours ago

Only an ANC that puts people first has any hope, says Ramaphosa

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosas address to the party's Northern Cape conference confirms his campaign is under way
Politics
7 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Provincial sorties set tone for December

The ANC’s Northern Cape conference provides a glimpse into how messy the succession race has become
Opinion
13 hours ago

