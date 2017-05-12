Zamani Saul has been elected the new chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape.

He was elected unopposed after challenger Sylvia Lucas‚ the former provincial treasurer and current premier‚ declined nomination.

There was no voting for the other top four positions because all the potential challengers declined nomination in favour of the conference favourites.

A win for Saul bolsters deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC top-spot when the ANC elects new leaders in December.

