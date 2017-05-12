Only an ANC that puts people first has any hope, says Ramaphosa
The ANC does not want leaders who are “arrogant”, who think they know it all and who don’t take advice, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.
Ramaphosa told delegates at the ANC’s Northern Cape conference that unity was critical as the party elects new leaders in December, and that the party should have “only one slate, that is representative” to take the party forward.
His comments continue the trend in his latest public engagements, indicating that his campaign for the party presidency is well under way.
Ramaphosa said the party could move forward only if leaders “put our people ahead of our own parochial interests”.
“We don’t want leaders who are arrogant anymore, we don’t want leaders who think they know it all, we don’t want leaders who leave our people behind,” Ramaphosa said.
He told delegates that the ANC had begun as a “great church”, but it was important to acknowledge that it was in danger.
“Where there was once unity, there is now division … where there was once selflessness, there is now self-interest,” he said.
“We have become parochial and look at what will advance our own personal self-interest.”
Once it comes back, its claws grow out again it comes back stronger. That’s what the ANC needs to do
But members should not be discouraged. Drawing on the myth of the eagle that rips off its claws and beak when it feels that it has lost its strength and prowess, he said the ANC should take time to introspect and have the courage to mirror the eagle in order to emerge stronger.
“When the eagle … goes through that painful process of removing its claws and its beak because it’s become blunted, when it goes through this bloody process, it stays for months reflecting … and renewing itself.
“Once it comes back, its claws grow out again it comes back stronger. That’s what the ANC needs to do.
“If we are to regain our strength we must go through the painful process of removing the claws, removing the beak so we can come back strong,” he said.
The party could continue to lead society and win elections in 2019 only if it went through this process of reflection and renewal.
“I’ll be brave enough to say that this process begins here in the Northern Cape.”
The conference is expected to endorse Ramaphosa as its choice to lead the ANC in December. His campaign is increasingly being shaped around the idea of “renewal” in the ANC.
He told delegates SA’s state-owned companies had to be properly run.
National executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe, who spoke after Ramaphosa on the ANCs policy documents, warned that the move for Brian Molefe to return to Eskom implied that the ANC had lost control of its deployees in government.
The ANC has also expressed shock at his return to the power parastatal after he resigned due to revelations in the former public protector’s state capture report.
Netshitenzhe said the move implied that the ANC not only could not lead society but also could not lead its own deployees in government.
He spoke as Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas looked on from her spot on the stage. She too was criticised by the ANC, both in the province and nationally, for failing to consult the party on her cabinet reshuffle this week. She has since said she stands by the move.
With Olebogeng Molatlhwa
