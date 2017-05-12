Only an ANC that puts people first has any hope, says Ramaphosa

But members should not be discouraged. Drawing on the myth of the eagle that rips off its claws and beak when it feels that it has lost its strength and prowess, he said the ANC should take time to introspect and have the courage to mirror the eagle in order to emerge stronger.

“When the eagle … goes through that painful process of removing its claws and its beak because it’s become blunted, when it goes through this bloody process, it stays for months reflecting … and renewing itself.

“Once it comes back, its claws grow out again it comes back stronger. That’s what the ANC needs to do.

“If we are to regain our strength we must go through the painful process of removing the claws, removing the beak so we can come back strong,” he said.

The party could continue to lead society and win elections in 2019 only if it went through this process of reflection and renewal.

“I’ll be brave enough to say that this process begins here in the Northern Cape.”

The conference is expected to endorse Ramaphosa as its choice to lead the ANC in December. His campaign is increasingly being shaped around the idea of “renewal” in the ANC.

He told delegates SA’s state-owned companies had to be properly run.

National executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe, who spoke after Ramaphosa on the ANCs policy documents, warned that the move for Brian Molefe to return to Eskom implied that the ANC had lost control of its deployees in government.

The ANC has also expressed shock at his return to the power parastatal after he resigned due to revelations in the former public protector’s state capture report.

Netshitenzhe said the move implied that the ANC not only could not lead society but also could not lead its own deployees in government.

He spoke as Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas looked on from her spot on the stage. She too was criticised by the ANC, both in the province and nationally, for failing to consult the party on her cabinet reshuffle this week. She has since said she stands by the move.

With Olebogeng Molatlhwa