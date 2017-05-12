If the ANC does not table and resolve the issues dividing the party in the next three months‚ the national conference in December will be the ANC’s political grave.

This is a dire warning from former ANC national executive committee member (NEC) and former Mpumalanga premier Mathews Phosa.

"We must take the right decision now‚ in the next three months‚ and then we can define that future together. If we are going to walk into December without addressing these issues‚ we are taking the ANC to its political funeral‚" Phosa said‚ responding to a question from Times Live reporters about whether he felt there was a leader in the ANC today who could bring the party back from the precipice of factionalism.

Phosa was speaking at the opening of a photographic exhibition at the University Of Johannesburg’s FADA Gallery on Thursday‚ entitled Promises and Lies.