Cyril Ramaphosa warns downgrades will hit SA’s economy

Ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA's sovereign debt to junk status or subinvestment grade in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle

12 May 2017 - 05:05 Bekezela Phakathi
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Thursday. Picture: PARLIAMENT

The recent credit-rating downgrades should not be taken lightly and will affect SA’s already struggling economy negatively, says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA’s sovereign debt to junk status or subinvestment grade in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle during which finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were dismissed. There is speculation the third ratings agency, Moody’s, could follow suit.

While some of his cabinet colleagues, particularly Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, have played down the effects of the downgrade, Ramaphosa told MPs during a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Thursday the issue was serious.

The government, business and labour were working closely to try to avert further downgrades and eventually improve SA’s credit rating, he said.

The government was also setting up a task team involving business and labour to consider the implications of the downgrades, Ramaphosa said.

"We are saying all of us should look at it [the downgrade] as a common problem, not a problem of the minister of finance alone. All South Africans must realise that we are facing a serious problem.

"Once you are downgraded, you basically have to dig your way out of a hole. Your debt is going to be more expensive and your debt provider will not be enthusiastic to lend. The downgrade is a very serious issue especially because our economy is not growing [fast enough]," the deputy president said. "We must find ways to immediately deal with this downgrade … the downgrading by the two ratings agencies will obviously have a negative impact."

Although the economy was not growing fast enough, SA was in a better state than in 1994.

"This government is determined to make sure that we continue to make progress," he said. "Our country is far more stable and far more prosperous and relatively more equal than it was," Ramaphosa said.

"We have a Constitution that is well admired…. We have established democratic institutions that are stable and robust, and we should continue to defend them. There are thriving civil society organisations, and … we have achieved and maintained macroeconomic stability and managed our resources prudently," he said.

