Opposition accuses ANC of ‘dirty tactics’ ahead of KwaZulu-Natal by-elections

Opposition parties have criticised the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and the ruling ANC, saying they are using "dirty tactics" and state-sponsored "vote buying campaign" ahead of the closely contested Nquthu local municipality by-elections.

On Wednesday — 14 days before the by-elections where 33 seats are contested by 325 candidates and 14 political parties — KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu led a delegation of MECs to host various activities — under the banner of Sukuma Sakhe Programme (loosely translated to mean Play a Part in Your Own Development) — in all 17 Nquthu local municipality wards.

The opposition also say the ANC provincial government must be investigated by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and other Chapter 9 institutions for using things like food parcels and supplying government sponsored Jojo tanks to placate drought-affected communities of Nquthu. Both the ANC and the provincial government have rejected these claims as nonsense.

However, a DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, who was campaigning in Nquthu on Wednesday, said while it was true that the people of Nquthu needed service delivery before and after the upcoming by-elections, there was a clear manipulation of state resources to bolster the ANC’s fortunes in the area.

"As I was campaigning today [Wednesday] I noticed that there is no ward in Nquthu which does not have a government programme. Other voters are given food parcels. Does this mean these poor people are only hungry — and others only need government services — when there is going to be elections.

"But people are not stupid. They know that the ANC and ANC-ruled provincial government officials are here to seek their votes and after that they will disappear," he said.

The IFP went even further. Blessed Gwala, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chairperson and its leader in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, said the party would pursue this matter by submitting written questions about Sukuma Sakhe programmes in Nquthu to Mchunu after provincial MECs had bombarded Nquthu after the be-elections date was declared.