Northern Cape reshuffle draws ‘disgust’

The fight between ANC factions in the Northern Cape spilled into the government on Wednesday, with Premier Sylvia Lucas reshuffling her provincial cabinet on the eve of the party’s provincial elective conference.

The move has been directly linked to the fight over the position of provincial chairperson between Lucas and provincial secretary Zamani Saul.

Those purged were, according to sources in the province, linked to Saul, the frontrunner in the race.

The gloves are off in the fight in the province, which will be among the smallest voting blocs at the ANC’s national conference where President Jacob Zuma’s successor will be elected in December.

The Northern Cape conference starts on Thursday and is expected to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom Saul is likely to back in December.

Lucas is close to Zuma and is likely to support his preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Attempts to stall the conference by individuals allied to Lucas failed this week after they travelled to Johannesburg from Kimberley to seek intervention from Luthuli House.