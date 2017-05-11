ELECTIVE CONFERENCE
Northern Cape reshuffle draws ‘disgust’
The fight between ANC factions in the Northern Cape spilled into the government on Wednesday, with Premier Sylvia Lucas reshuffling her provincial cabinet on the eve of the party’s provincial elective conference.
The move has been directly linked to the fight over the position of provincial chairperson between Lucas and provincial secretary Zamani Saul.
Those purged were, according to sources in the province, linked to Saul, the frontrunner in the race.
The gloves are off in the fight in the province, which will be among the smallest voting blocs at the ANC’s national conference where President Jacob Zuma’s successor will be elected in December.
The Northern Cape conference starts on Thursday and is expected to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom Saul is likely to back in December.
Lucas is close to Zuma and is likely to support his preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Attempts to stall the conference by individuals allied to Lucas failed this week after they travelled to Johannesburg from Kimberley to seek intervention from Luthuli House.
The gathering is set to proceed on Thursday.
The ANC in the Northern Cape released a harsh statement on Wednesday saying it was "disgusted" by the reshuffle, about which Lucas had failed to consult the party and its allies.
Lucas’s office said the reshuffle had been done after "applying her mind and in consultation with … MECs".
Lucas moved ten MECs and fired two. The shake-up affects the portfolios of finance and economic development, education, roads, human settlements, environmental affairs, agriculture, sports, safety, health, arts and culture, social development and cooperative governance.
In a statement on behalf of the ANC in the province Saul said the reshuffle entangled the government in party politics.
"The reshuffling has got nothing to do with improving service delivery but everything [with influencing] the outcome of [the] conference.
"This is grossly irresponsible, reckless and self-serving. This tact is fallacious and deeply entangles the provincial government in the organisational politics of the ANC," he said.
They opposed the reshuffle, he warned. "This was done with total disregard of the ANC internal processes, which require thorough consultation with the ANC and the alliance partners. We therefore don’t take kindly to this conduct by the premier and … there will be consequences," he said.
