The second round in the fight for control of the DA in the Western Cape is under way.

City of Cape Town councillor Grant Twigg confirmed on Thursday that he would contest the position of Cape Metro chairperson at an elective conference in July.

The region will be highly influential in who becomes the next provincial leader of the DA in August.

The current chairperson is Shaun August‚ the City of Cape Town chief whip‚ who is an ally of mayor Patricia de Lille. Earlier this year‚ August was beaten by Bonginkosi Madikizela for the position of interim Western Cape leader after De Lille’s surprise resignation.

She bowed out amid rumours of divisions over who should be the next Western Cape premier.

Late in 2016‚ Twigg and four other councillors were suspended by the party — still under De Lille’s leadership — for defying its directive during a vote for the subcouncil chairperson in Kraaifontein. De Lille is understood to have preferred Clive Justus for the position but Twigg was elected.

At the time‚ DA insiders billed the move as a proxy war linked to a breakdown in relations between De Lille and Western Cape premier Helen Zille.

Said Twigg: "Yes‚ I have been approached by quite a few party members in the Cape Metro to consider contesting and yes‚ I will be contesting."

Asked if he was wary of challenging for a position held by August‚ Twigg said no party position was reserved for a certain member.

He said the disciplinary matter within the DA never materialised.

Contacted on Thursday‚ August said he planned to run for another term as Cape Metro chairperson but had not decided whether to stand for election as provincial leader.

Dylan Mitchell‚ a member of the Western Cape legislature‚ was also rumoured to be considering chasing the Cape Metro DA leadership.

"I have not yet decided if I will be making myself available for an executive position again‚" he said.

TMG Digital