Claim that ANC planned to sell drugs to fund 1999 campaign is ‘spurious’

The claim came to light in a trial in which police officer Andre Lincoln is suing the police minister for R15m in damages for alleged malicious prosecution

11 May 2017 - 18:24 Kyle Cowan
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The ANC has criticised claims that the party had planned to sell illegal narcotics to fund its 1999 election campaign.

Last week‚ News24 ran an article headlined: ANC planned to sell drugs to fund 1999 election campaign — claim surfaces in court.

It dealt with the testimony of a former member of an elite investigative unit set up by former president Nelson Mandela, whose statement — written 20 years ago — was read out in the High Court in Cape Town, as part of the ongoing civil trial brought by Maj-Gen Andre Lincoln‚ himself a former member of the unit.

Lincoln’s legal representative, advocate Johann Nortje, read out the statement of the former unit member during cross-examination of Leonard Knipe‚ former head of the murder and robbery unit.

Lincoln was suing the minister of police for R15m in damages for alleged malicious prosecution after he and other members of the unit were arrested on criminal charges.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa was scathing about the claim.

"The ANC rejects with contempt the spurious and preposterous claims that the organisation ‘planned to sell drugs’‚" he said in a statement.

"We would like to state categorically that the ANC’s main source of funding‚ for its day-to-day work and of any campaigns‚ has been and will always be from its membership fees and from donors‚" Kodwa said.

"We believe these false claims are‚ therefore‚ orchestrated to damage the good name of the late president Nelson Mandela and the ANC."

