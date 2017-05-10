Attempt to halt ANC meeting falls flat

The Northern Cape represents only a tiny voting bloc at the party’s national conference in December. It brought the least delegates to Mangaung in 2012.

It is likely to throw its support behind Ramaphosa, with Saul seen as a frontrunner in the race. As provincial secretary, he has been vocal about the problems the ANC faces. After the 2016 local election, he argued in an opinion piece that the party was at a critical juncture and that its decline in electoral support was a "rude awakening" that "reduced to dust its myth of invincibility".

The deputy president will deliver the keynote address at the conference on Thursday.

Some ANC branch members drove from Kimberley to the party’s national headquarters in Johannesburg to halt the gathering, citing irregularities in processes leading up to the conference. But Saul dismissed the move on Tuesday, saying it was a delaying tactic. He said the conference had been delayed for two months to ensure complaints from the branches were dealt with.

"A team came here and met with them one by one ... they came here, they listened to them. They took a decision that 33 branches had to go for a rerun and this was done," he said. "There is a clear political agenda to disrupt the conference, but we are not going to succumb to that," Saul said.

He also dismissed rumours of a cabinet reshuffle in the aftermath of the conference, saying decisions on reshuffles were taken as a collective in consultation with the ANC’s allies, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu.

The Northern Cape has had an acting chairman after its former leader John Block was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption and money laundering. He resigned from the party.