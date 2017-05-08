POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister faces first committee grilling

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before Parliament’s finance committee for the first time since being appointed to the helm of the Treasury in late March.

Gigaba will brief the committee on Tuesday.

It has been a busy few weeks for Gigaba. Immediately after taking over, SA was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. Soon after, the finance minister embarked on a solo investor road show to the US, where he also attended the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

Tuesday is also the deadline for President Jacob Zuma to give reasons why he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and Mcebisi Jonas as deputy finance minister.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Thursday that the president must explain why he had reshuffled the Cabinet.

Also on Tuesday, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant will release the Commission for Employment Equity report, which will detail the state of transformation in the South African labour market.

On Wednesday the ANC in the Northern Cape starts its provincial conference, which will end on Saturday.