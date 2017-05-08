Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister faces first committee grilling

President Jacob Zuma must give reasons why he fired Pravin Gordhan by Tuesday

08 May 2017 - 05:02 Khulekani Magubane
President Jacob Zuma addresses the media at the 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before Parliament’s finance committee for the first time since being appointed to the helm of the Treasury in late March.

Gigaba will brief the committee on Tuesday.

It has been a busy few weeks for Gigaba. Immediately after taking over, SA was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. Soon after, the finance minister embarked on a solo investor road show to the US, where he also attended the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

Tuesday is also the deadline for President Jacob Zuma to give reasons why he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and Mcebisi Jonas as deputy finance minister.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Thursday that the president must explain why he had reshuffled the Cabinet.

Also on Tuesday, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant will release the Commission for Employment Equity report, which will detail the state of transformation in the South African labour market.

On Wednesday the ANC in the Northern Cape starts its provincial conference, which will end on Saturday.

The conference has implications for the party’s national elective congress in December because Northern Cape secretary Zamani Saul has backed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma as party president.

Also on Wednesday, nine ministers in the economic cluster will be in the National Assembly to reply to MPs’ questions. They will include new faces who were promoted during Zuma’s reshuffle.

Gigaba, Oliphant, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will be answering questions in Parliament.

On Thursday Ramaphosa will also appear before the National Assembly, where he is expected to reply to questions about the proposed National Skills Development Strategy, his engagements with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and strengthening local government systems.

Also on Thursday, Secretary of Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana will brief the joint standing committee on financial management on matters identified in meetings that took place between November and February.

