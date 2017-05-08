I am ready to resume my career, NFP leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi says

The leader of the National Freedom Party (NPF), Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, says she has recovered and is now ready to resume her career, starting with leading her party’s campaign in the Nquthu by-elections, due to be held on May 24.

Magwaza-Msibi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, has hardly been seen in public since suffering a devastating stroke in 2014.

She survived the last Cabinet reshuffle in which President Jacob Zuma dropped several Cabinet ministers, including Pravin Gordhan.

Now Magwaza-Msibi says she will lead from the front in Nquthu, where 33 council seats are up for grabs and will be contested by a record 325 candidates and 14 parties.

The NFP was disqualified from participating in the August 2016 local government elections, after failing to meet the deadline to pay the mandatory deposit to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Magwaza-Msibi has been so ill that when she ventured out to a rally, her daughter would often read her speeches on her behalf. In many of these speeches, she lashed out at party officials, accusing them of plotting to remove her.

At the weekend, she accompanied Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor in the handover of a mobile computer lab to Sigidi Sabathembu Primary School, outside Ladysmith.

The project was aimed at improving learning and teaching of maths and science in the area, and to introduce local teachers and pupils to the computer-based curricula.

Pandor and Magwaza-Msibi later attended an imbizo aimed at discussing issues needing government’s intervention in the area.

Magwaza-Msibi’s spokesperson, Canaan Mdletshe, said that the deputy minister had been attending to her ministerial duties. "She has been regularly attending proceedings in the National Assembly."

He said Magwaza-Msibi has also eased herself back into her political party’s activities in the past few months by attending or addressing political events in Harding, Phongola, Nongoma and Dumbe.

"After a long absence she is back in the public eye. She will be campaigning for NFP councillors in Nquthu. She will be telling people to give our councillors a chance so that they can bring service delivery," he said.

However, NFP spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu disagreed, saying they have no plans to include Magwaza-Msibi in any of the party’s electioneering progammes ahead of the Nquthu by-elections.

"To be honest with you, she has not come to the NFP’s national executive committee and said she is back and wants to be included in our programmes," he said.