ANC’s June policy conference to tackle laws protecting children

Since 2007, girls as young as 12 can access condoms and other forms of contraceptives. They can also receive HIV treatment and have an abortion without parental consent.

These rights fall short when juxtaposed with the Sexual Offences Act, which classifies an act of sexual penetration with a minor as statutory rape.

"If you pull all these laws together, there are contradictions and these are some of the issues we have to start addressing ... how do we harmonise, how do we protect the girl child, make sure that while parents have rights, they are not involved in the consent of marrying their kids off when they are supposed to be at school," said Shabangu.

A review of the laws would take place during the ANC’s policy review conference and was aimed at ensuring that the legislation was able to advance the interests of children.

The committee also tackled proposed interventions for creating a nonracial national identity that would replace the current racial divisions in SA.

Lindiwe Sisulu, chair woman of the social transformation subcommittee, said the party was now ready to deal with the thorny issue unlike before when they felt "it was premature".

"We feel now we have reached a point where we can deal with the issue of racism as a society, as a community to ensure we can eliminate all the stubborn stains in our society."

She said dialogues would be held with communities in an effort to ensure that by 2030 all South Africans had shed tribal and racial identities in favour of identifying as "Africans".