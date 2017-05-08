Politics

ANC can get 75% if we choose the right leaders, says Cyril Ramaphosa

08 May 2017 - 07:59 Zingisa Mvumvu
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The ANC must "elect the right leaders" in December if it hopes to win the 2019 general elections with an overwhelming majority.

So optimistic is ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa that he believes his embattled party can surprise many and get more than a two-thirds majority come 2019.

"If we take the right steps‚ make good promises and elect the right leaders we will be able to get an overwhelming majority‚" Ramaphosa said, addressing party members at the Joza Multipurpose Centre in Grahamstown on Sunday during a Cadres Forum that drew a crowd of more than 2‚000 ANC supporters.

"In my view we can get 75% as long as we do the right things and take the right decisions. It is not beyond us.

"Now let us get ready for our conference to elect leaders who will move us forward not backwards; leaders with vision; leaders with content‚ leaders who can be trusted and leaders with integrity."

Should the party go this route in its conference‚ said Ramaphosa‚ the opposition parties’ hopes of a coalition government in 2019 would be nothing but a pipe dream.

TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE

Mafika Mkwanazi: 'Either ANC dumps rotten leaders or voters dump it'

Establishment businessman sees ruling party purging itself of corruption - or losing next election
Business
1 day ago

How the ANC of Zuma has changed from the ANC of Mandela

A new documentary has shed light on the apparent disparities between the vision the ANC held for SA when it came to power‚ and how that vision has ...
Politics
1 day ago

Dlamini-Zuma still ‘helping people’ despite an internal party election

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, speaking in Hammanskraal, says she will not stop helping people just because detractors say it is ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mbalula tells BBC that critics of Zuma don’t represent the majority

In a globally televised interview, Fikile Mbalula calls out Cyril Ramaphosa and Mathews Phosa for trying to ‘demonise’ the ANC
National
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Cyril and Winnie are going to Marikana
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister faces ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why I believe there is hope for ...
Politics
4.
How the ANC of Zuma has changed from the ANC of ...
Politics
5.
Mbeki is against blind party loyalty. But that is ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.