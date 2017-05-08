The ANC must "elect the right leaders" in December if it hopes to win the 2019 general elections with an overwhelming majority.

So optimistic is ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa that he believes his embattled party can surprise many and get more than a two-thirds majority come 2019.

"If we take the right steps‚ make good promises and elect the right leaders we will be able to get an overwhelming majority‚" Ramaphosa said, addressing party members at the Joza Multipurpose Centre in Grahamstown on Sunday during a Cadres Forum that drew a crowd of more than 2‚000 ANC supporters.

"In my view we can get 75% as long as we do the right things and take the right decisions. It is not beyond us.

"Now let us get ready for our conference to elect leaders who will move us forward not backwards; leaders with vision; leaders with content‚ leaders who can be trusted and leaders with integrity."

Should the party go this route in its conference‚ said Ramaphosa‚ the opposition parties’ hopes of a coalition government in 2019 would be nothing but a pipe dream.

TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE