More than 300 candidates will contest by-elections in Nquthu

The race to occupy Nquthu Local Municipality’s 33 council seats will be contested by 325 candidates and 14 political parties in by-elections to be held on May 24.

This makes the by-elections are among the most tightly contested.

Two months ago KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube dissolved the Nquthu local council in terms of section 139 (1)(c) of the Constitution.

This came after bickering and political infighting had resulted in councillors failing to elect officer bearers for more than six months after last year’s local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said 80,000 people were eligible to vote in the upcoming by-elections.

According to the IEC, all 14 the political parties and all other candidates participating on Thursday signed a code of conduct, committing themselves to a peaceful and fair campaigning.

The head of the IEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mawethu Mosery, said they were working with all political parties, the police and relevant government officials to ensure that the upcoming elections are smooth and fair.