More than 300 candidates will contest by-elections in Nquthu
The race to occupy Nquthu Local Municipality’s 33 council seats will be contested by 325 candidates and 14 political parties in by-elections to be held on May 24.
This makes the by-elections are among the most tightly contested.
Two months ago KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube dissolved the Nquthu local council in terms of section 139 (1)(c) of the Constitution.
This came after bickering and political infighting had resulted in councillors failing to elect officer bearers for more than six months after last year’s local government elections.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said 80,000 people were eligible to vote in the upcoming by-elections.
According to the IEC, all 14 the political parties and all other candidates participating on Thursday signed a code of conduct, committing themselves to a peaceful and fair campaigning.
The head of the IEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mawethu Mosery, said they were working with all political parties, the police and relevant government officials to ensure that the upcoming elections are smooth and fair.
"So I am happy to report that we are co-operating with all relevant stakeholders. We are looking forward to holding these by-elections in an atmosphere free of intimidation and violence of any sort," he said on Friday.
However, Mosery confirmed that several complaints had been laid by some political parties and candidates but said: "We are mediating these and some have been reported to the police."
Mosery said the recent stabbing of Sibongiseni Ngobese, an ANC leader in Nquthu, was not politically motivated and "even his political party, the ANC, has acknowledged this fact".
Despite assurances by political parties and candidates that they would conduct a peaceful campaign, police were not leaving anything to chance.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the authorities had deployed officers in Nquthu and surrounding areas.
"We have deployed our experienced officers into the area. We are doing this because we want to assure the local populations and various political parties are free to conduct their campaigns," he said.
Police were also hunting down the person suspected of stabbing Ngobese.
All major political parties have stepped up their campaigns in Nquthu and posters bearing the faces of candidates can be seen in all villages and in Nquthu town.
Last weekend, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the area to whip up support for the ANC.
Please login or register to comment.