Dlamini-Zuma still ‘helping people’ despite an internal party election

05 May 2017 - 18:13 Claudine Mailovich
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday that you cannot stop helping people just because there is an internal party election. Dlamini-Zuma is seen as one of the frontrunners in the ANC’s succession race that will see the ANC elect its new president in December.

Campaigning is, however, not yet allowed as nominations have not officially been opened by the ANC.

Dlamini-Zuma told reporters in Hammanskraal that [the ANC] will not stop helping people just because detractors say it is electioneering. She was in Hammanskraal as part of the ANC Women’s League campaign, molo makhelwane (mass mobilisation) and to hand over a house with the self-proclaimed Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.

"The ANC was established to free South Africans from that system [of oppression], and many people who sacrificed their lives never even saw the election because that’s not what it is about," Dlamini-Zuma said. "It was about freedom for South Africans. Freedom for South Africans must not stop because it is an election. We can not stop assisting our people just because there is an election."

When asked if she thought the people she spoke with on Friday had lost hope in the ANC, she said: "I don’t think they are losing hope. They are able to tell us their problems because they have hope that we can resolve [them]."

However, she stuck to her guns and did not answer questions on ANC leaders, whether the party had hit rock bottom, or on what she thought about the national dialogue initiative, which involves former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe, Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk.

On what she thought about President Jacob Zuma being booed in Bloemfontein during union federation Cosatu’s national May Day rally, she said she was in Kampala in Uganda then and she did not know what had happened.

