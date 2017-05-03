The opposition’s conundrum: to get rid of Jacob Zuma or not

Tens of thousands of people have joined street demonstrations since Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in March. Opposition parties have joined church and civil rights groups to push for Zuma’s ouster. Several top ANC leaders have said the party risks losing power in 2019 elections if he is allowed to complete his second five-year term.

Even the unions that helped him win control of the ANC have turned on him. Planned speeches by Zuma and others were cancelled on Monday when members of Cosatu booed him at May Day celebrations in Bloemfontein. The South African Communist Party (SACP), which like Cosatu are in an alliance with the ANC, have joined calls from ANC veterans, church and civil-rights groups for Zuma to resign or be fired.

Zuma has indicated that he favours Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his ex-wife, mother of four of his children and former head of the AU Commission, to succeed him as ANC leader when he steps down in December. The other frontrunner for the post is Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has criticised Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan and spoken out against corruption.

"From our own messaging point of view, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would probably be seen as a continuation of more of the same," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane. While Ramaphosa could be seen by some as a "new broom who sweeps clean" and that the ANC was redeemable, "in truth, the system is broken", he said.

The president has said he will not voluntarily relinquish office early and accused his critics of racism and trying to frustrate his plans to bring about "radical economic transformation". The ANC has backed Zuma so far, saying the country’s woes cannot be pinned on him alone.