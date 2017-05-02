Politics

Zuma sold SA, says Maimane

Modernisation required instead of re-enrichment of elite masquerading as ‘radical economic transformation’

02 May 2017 - 06:02 Bekezela Phakathi
Song and dance: South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and National Union of Metalworkers of SA's Irvin Jim sing on the steps of the Durban City Hall during a Workers’ May Day Rally on Monday. Picture: ROGAN WARD
SA does not need President Jacob Zuma’s "radical transformation" — it requires modernisation because the old economic practices are not working.

This was DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s message to a crowd gathered at a rally in Cape Town on Monday to listen to his Workers’ Day address.

What Zuma meant by "radical economic transformation", was "radical re-enrichment of a small elite including his friends, the Guptas", Maimane said.

"We need to look at ways to create sustainable wealth. We can start by offering those who work on mines shares in these mines, and we can do the same for employees of our state-owned enterprises.

"And if we truly want to modernise our economy, we cannot remain stuck in the era of industrialisation. We must focus on the information sector, and we must equip our youth to thrive in such an economy."

Maimane said he was confident the ANC would be voted out of power in 2019. It was very likely that a coalition government would be formed.

"This [Workers’ Day] public holiday was proclaimed in 1994 at the dawn of our democracy, to celebrate our freedom from an oppressive regime; to celebrate the power of the people. Twenty-three years later, it’s time to take back our power from a government that no longer works for us. Because today, it doesn’t feel like there is much to celebrate.

"We are free to work, but 9-million of our sisters and brothers, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters have no jobs. Millions more of us stand to lose our jobs if … Zuma has his way. He has turned our government into a crime syndicate.

"He has turned our Treasury into his piggy bank. He has sold our sovereignty to the Gupta family. Today, we must unite and take it back," Maimane said.

Keeping with the anti-Zuma sentiment of the day, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim told a crowd gathered at the joint Numsa and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) rally in Durban that the country needed an alternative workers party that would "champion the revolution and nationalisation of all minerals to benefit us … not Zuma and the Guptas".

Saftu held a successful rally, unlike Cosatu, which abandoned its event in Bloemfontein due to a scuffle.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said Zuma and the ANC did not prioritise workers and were more concerned about enriching themselves and their cronies.

"The mineral wealth remains in the hands of a tiny minority … our land remains in the hands of a tiny minority," Vavi said.

