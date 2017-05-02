Zuma sold SA, says Maimane

"And if we truly want to modernise our economy, we cannot remain stuck in the era of industrialisation. We must focus on the information sector, and we must equip our youth to thrive in such an economy."

Maimane said he was confident the ANC would be voted out of power in 2019. It was very likely that a coalition government would be formed.

"This [Workers’ Day] public holiday was proclaimed in 1994 at the dawn of our democracy, to celebrate our freedom from an oppressive regime; to celebrate the power of the people. Twenty-three years later, it’s time to take back our power from a government that no longer works for us. Because today, it doesn’t feel like there is much to celebrate.

"We are free to work, but 9-million of our sisters and brothers, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters have no jobs. Millions more of us stand to lose our jobs if … Zuma has his way. He has turned our government into a crime syndicate.

"He has turned our Treasury into his piggy bank. He has sold our sovereignty to the Gupta family. Today, we must unite and take it back," Maimane said.

Keeping with the anti-Zuma sentiment of the day, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim told a crowd gathered at the joint Numsa and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) rally in Durban that the country needed an alternative workers party that would "champion the revolution and nationalisation of all minerals to benefit us … not Zuma and the Guptas".

Saftu held a successful rally, unlike Cosatu, which abandoned its event in Bloemfontein due to a scuffle.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said Zuma and the ANC did not prioritise workers and were more concerned about enriching themselves and their cronies.

"The mineral wealth remains in the hands of a tiny minority … our land remains in the hands of a tiny minority," Vavi said.