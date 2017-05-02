Axed deputy minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi steps down as an MP
Former deputy minister of arts and culture Rejoice Mabudafhasi, who was removed from her position during the recent Cabinet reshuffle, has resigned as an MP.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Mabudafhasi resigned.
She is the the fifth MP to resign following the reshuffle.
Mabudafhasi has been an MP since 1994.
“On behalf of the ANC in Parliament, we thank comrade Mabudafhasi for her selfless service to the movement as a public representative.
"We are confident that she will continue serving the movement in other capacities in future,” Mthembu said in a statement.
Other MPs who have resigned from Parliament since the reshuffle are former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson‚ former transport minister Dipuo Peters and former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.
The resignations come ahead of the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
The debate has been postponed, pending the outcome of a Constitutional Court challenge brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in a bid to have the vote on the debate conducted by secret ballot.
The bid is being supported by the EFF, the IFP and the DA.
The ANC is adamant it will not vote with opposition parties to remove the president.
However, parties believe ANC MPs would be more inclined to vote with their conscience if the voting were done via secret ballot.
Please login or register to comment.