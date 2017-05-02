Axed deputy minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi steps down as an MP

Former deputy minister of arts and culture Rejoice Mabudafhasi, who was removed from her position during the recent Cabinet reshuffle, has resigned as an MP.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Mabudafhasi resigned.

She is the the fifth MP to resign following the reshuffle.

Mabudafhasi has been an MP since 1994.

“On behalf of the ANC in Parliament, we thank comrade Mabudafhasi for her selfless service to the movement as a public representative.

"We are confident that she will continue serving the movement in other capacities in future,” Mthembu said in a statement.