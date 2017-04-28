Politics

Zuma’s Freedom Day speech targets ‘hypocritical’ critics

28 April 2017 - 05:55 Karl Gernetzky and Khulekani Magubane
President Jacob Zuma (right) with Deputy President Cryil Ramaphosa at the Freedom Day celebration in Manguzi on April 27. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Political leaders scored points against each other at Freedom Day rallies across SA on Thursday, with President Jacob Zuma hitting out at the alleged hypocrisy of those seeking his removal.

In the official state Freedom Day celebration in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma lashed out at his critics for labelling him as antidemocratic, while failing to engage with him constructively about their criticism.

"Even though a lot of people are making noise today, you have chosen to be here where the official Freedom Day celebration is happening. Many criticise us and say we don’t respect democracy. But they don’t engage us respectfully or debate constructively as is done in democracy," Zuma said.

"We will use all instruments necessary to effect land restitution land reform and address land hunger. The land question will feature prominently on the June conference of the ANC."

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala said at the gathering that Zuma’s critics should not hold their breath for him to step down as president of the country before the end of his term in 2019.

"We know that there are many people who marched in recent times because they are not happy. But there are many, many more people who voted for our president and they did not march for him to leave."

Opposition party leaders including the DA, Congress of the People and the United Democratic Movement gathered in Tshwane to address a rally at the Caledonia Stadium.

The parties, joined by civic and religious organisations, have co-ordinated resistance calling for members of the ANC to put the people of SA before their loyalty to Zuma.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told scores of supporters from opposition parties and civil organisations that he foresaw a new political formation taking power after the polls in 2019.

"It is now our time to say we look forward to a new future that has constitutionalism, that has nonracialism, that will defeat the curse of corruption."

