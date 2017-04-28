Zuma’s Freedom Day speech targets ‘hypocritical’ critics

Political leaders scored points against each other at Freedom Day rallies across SA on Thursday, with President Jacob Zuma hitting out at the alleged hypocrisy of those seeking his removal.

In the official state Freedom Day celebration in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma lashed out at his critics for labelling him as antidemocratic, while failing to engage with him constructively about their criticism.

"Even though a lot of people are making noise today, you have chosen to be here where the official Freedom Day celebration is happening. Many criticise us and say we don’t respect democracy. But they don’t engage us respectfully or debate constructively as is done in democracy," Zuma said.

"We will use all instruments necessary to effect land restitution land reform and address land hunger. The land question will feature prominently on the June conference of the ANC."