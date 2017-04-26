No-confidence vote is ‘a waste of time by reckless opposition’, ANC says
The ANC in eThekwini and the Eastern Cape has read the riot act to MPs, warning them against siding with the opposition
The ANC in eThekwini has read the riot act to five of its seven members deployed in Parliament‚ laying down the law and ordering them not to abandon President Jacob Zuma ahead of a planned no-confidence vote.
Speaking during a regional executive committee media briefing in Durban on Wednesday‚ regional ANC secretary Bheki Ntuli said the committee viewed the motion as having all the hallmarks of idiocy‚ describing it as a waste of time and resources by a reckless opposition.
"Its intention is only to cast aspersions and innuendos on the ANC and integrity of the person of the President. The President is a strategic hill [sic] and targeting him as the head of the organisation is intended to destroy the ANC," Ntuli said. "We call upon all eThekwini deployees into the national Parliament to rebuff this counter-revolutionary agenda and attempts at regime change by political stealth."
He said the province had already met five of the MPs‚ who come from the eThekwini region‚ to stress the importance of voting along party lines. Asked if the party was not exercising heavy-handedness over the MPs‚ Ntuli was defensive‚ arguing that they were only there as deployees of the region.
"We have sat down with them so that we give them a directive to only implement decisions of the ANC in Parliament‚" he said.
He was particularly vocal against MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who said on Facebook on April 10 that the politics of patronage had finally claimed the sanity of the ANC leadership and that a triumphant story had turned tragic in her lifetime.
Khoza said the ANC could have handled the upcoming motion of no confidence in Zuma better‚ as its MPs were now caught between choosing the party or society.
Ntuli said: "Makhosi Khoza knows the processes. She does like members who get defeated in the debate in the caucus and go out to other platforms — the media — to air their views."
Other regional deployees to Parliament are Bheki Cele and Mina Lesoma.
"Our deployees will reject the convoluted attempt to paint them as a loose group of individuals with no ideological orientation or political home. Our members are not sitting ducks‚ ready and willing to administer burial rites of their own liberation movement," Ntuli said.
"We have defeated the enemies of change in every election since 1994‚ and their latest efforts to win through back-door agendas as opposed to the people will not succeed.
"We will be meeting with all our deployees and mobilise them to once and for all ensure a decisive victory to all these counterrevolutionary tendencies‚" said Ntuli.
Meanwhile, the governing party in the Eastern Cape has also contacted its deployees in Parliament‚ warning them against siding with the opposition.
ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane confirmed the party they had issued reminders to Eastern Cape-based MPs to vote "correctly" on the date, which is still to be determined pending a decision of the Constitutional Court.
"What we are saying is that all ANC deployees will have to vote in support of the President when they have to vote on the matter in Parliament‚ no matter how hard people feel about the President.
"We will never understand any ANC deployee who chooses to vote in support of the opposition‚" Mabuyane said.
"We are experiencing problems within the ANC and all of us are equally not happy about what is going on in the ANC, but ANC matters must be attended to within the ANC structures."
TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE
Please login or register to comment.