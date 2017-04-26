He said the province had already met five of the MPs‚ who come from the eThekwini region‚ to stress the importance of voting along party lines. Asked if the party was not exercising heavy-handedness over the MPs‚ Ntuli was defensive‚ arguing that they were only there as deployees of the region.

"We have sat down with them so that we give them a directive to only implement decisions of the ANC in Parliament‚" he said.

He was particularly vocal against MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who said on Facebook on April 10 that the politics of patronage had finally claimed the sanity of the ANC leadership and that a triumphant story had turned tragic in her lifetime.

Khoza said the ANC could have handled the upcoming motion of no confidence in Zuma better‚ as its MPs were now caught between choosing the party or society.

Ntuli said: "Makhosi Khoza knows the processes. She does like members who get defeated in the debate in the caucus and go out to other platforms — the media — to air their views."

Other regional deployees to Parliament are Bheki Cele and Mina Lesoma.

"Our deployees will reject the convoluted attempt to paint them as a loose group of individuals with no ideological orientation or political home. Our members are not sitting ducks‚ ready and willing to administer burial rites of their own liberation movement," Ntuli said.