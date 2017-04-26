CABINET RESHUFFLE
Mantashe denies apologies for criticising cabinet reshuffle
In court papers, President Jacob Zuma argues that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s use of Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe’s criticisms was moot before the court, claiming they had since apologised
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe disputed an assertion by President Jacob Zuma in court papers — in the vote of no confidence case — claiming that he and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa had apologised for criticising the president’s cabinet reshuffle.
The reshuffle, which saw the dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas among others, drew unprecedented condemnation in SA.
The morning after the reshuffle, Ramaphosa went live on TV, saying the decision to fire Gordhan and Jonas was "unacceptable", while in a broadcast phone call, Mantashe said the decision regarding the reshuffle had come from "elsewhere".
It triggered a final thrust by opposition parties in Parliament to launch another vote of no confidence motion, only this time, the UDM approached the Constitutional Court to open the door for a vote by secret ballot.
In his court papers, Zuma argues that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s use of Ramaphosa and Mantashe’s criticisms was moot before the court, claiming they had since apologised.
However, Mantashe told Business Day the suggestion that he or Ramaphosa had apologised was simply not true.
"There was no apology made by myself or Cyril. What you infer [from] that is not to be my responsibility. Let us not argue with the affidavit.
"This matter of apology is not correct," he said.
Taking matters a step further, Zuma ventured to contend that two other ANC top six officials were not sufficiently clued up on government systems to give any opinion on the cabinet reshuffle.
"There is no reason why this court should take judicial notice of their utterances," he said.
