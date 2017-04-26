Mantashe denies apologies for criticising cabinet reshuffle

It triggered a final thrust by opposition parties in Parliament to launch another vote of no confidence motion, only this time, the UDM approached the Constitutional Court to open the door for a vote by secret ballot.

In his court papers, Zuma argues that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s use of Ramaphosa and Mantashe’s criticisms was moot before the court, claiming they had since apologised.

However, Mantashe told Business Day the suggestion that he or Ramaphosa had apologised was simply not true.

"There was no apology made by myself or Cyril. What you infer [from] that is not to be my responsibility. Let us not argue with the affidavit.

"This matter of apology is not correct," he said.

Taking matters a step further, Zuma ventured to contend that two other ANC top six officials were not sufficiently clued up on government systems to give any opinion on the cabinet reshuffle.

"There is no reason why this court should take judicial notice of their utterances," he said.