Politics

CABINET RESHUFFLE

Mantashe denies apologies for criticising cabinet reshuffle

In court papers, President Jacob Zuma argues that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s use of Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe’s criticisms was moot before the court, claiming they had since apologised

26 April 2017 - 13:02 Khulekani Magubane
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe disputed an assertion by President Jacob Zuma in court papers — in the vote of no confidence case — claiming that he and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa had apologised for criticising the president’s cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle, which saw the dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas among others, drew unprecedented condemnation in SA.

The morning after the reshuffle, Ramaphosa went live on TV, saying the decision to fire Gordhan and Jonas was "unacceptable", while in a broadcast phone call, Mantashe said the decision regarding the reshuffle had come from "elsewhere".

It triggered a final thrust by opposition parties in Parliament to launch another vote of no confidence motion, only this time, the UDM approached the Constitutional Court to open the door for a vote by secret ballot.

In his court papers, Zuma argues that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s use of Ramaphosa and Mantashe’s criticisms was moot before the court, claiming they had since apologised.

However, Mantashe told Business Day the suggestion that he or Ramaphosa had apologised was simply not true.

"There was no apology made by myself or Cyril. What you infer [from] that is not to be my responsibility. Let us not argue with the affidavit.

"This matter of apology is not correct," he said.

Taking matters a step further, Zuma ventured to contend that two other ANC top six officials were not sufficiently clued up on government systems to give any opinion on the cabinet reshuffle.

"There is no reason why this court should take judicial notice of their utterances," he said.

Adapt or die, says ANC in plan to revamp structure

Party document suggests branches in companies and more transparent election of leaders
Politics
2 days ago

The ANC’s third option

Amid a tsunami of protests against Jacob Zuma and a leadership tussle between Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a group within the ruling ...
Features
6 days ago

DA also orders members to toe party line, says Mantashe

ANC secretary-general says no-confidence push by opposition parties is ‘dishonest’
Politics
6 days ago

Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with democracy

Telling ANC MPs to vote in the no-confidence motion with loyalty rather than conscience defies Constitution, writes Deon Rossouw
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa links Guptas to reshuffle
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa finally gets it — he will have to fight ...
Politics
3.
South Africa has a new trade union federation. ...
Politics
4.
DANIEL SILKE: Time is running out as Zuma ...
Politics
5.
Despite a chorus of deniers, white people hold ...
Politics

Related Articles

Ramaphosa a real leadership option as he criticises ‘rot’ in the ANC
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.