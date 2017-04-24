POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC’s top officials unlikely to back call for special meeting

Protests against President Jacob Zuma are once again on the cards this week as he meets the ANC’s top five officials on Monday for the first time since a call for a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting was made to discuss the groundswell against him.

Last week, former ANC chief whip and MP Mathole Motshekga called on the party officials to convene a special sitting of its highest decision-making body to discuss the protests against Zuma by civil society and opposition parties, which drew thousands to the streets. The ANC’s top six officials have the power to call a special NEC meeting.

But it is understood Zuma and his allies in the top six would be reluctant to do so, despite growing sentiment within the structure for the meeting to be held.