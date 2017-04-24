POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC’s top officials unlikely to back call for special meeting
New anti-Zuma lobby group Freedom Movement will rally at Freedom Park on Thursday
Protests against President Jacob Zuma are once again on the cards this week as he meets the ANC’s top five officials on Monday for the first time since a call for a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting was made to discuss the groundswell against him.
Last week, former ANC chief whip and MP Mathole Motshekga called on the party officials to convene a special sitting of its highest decision-making body to discuss the protests against Zuma by civil society and opposition parties, which drew thousands to the streets. The ANC’s top six officials have the power to call a special NEC meeting.
But it is understood Zuma and his allies in the top six would be reluctant to do so, despite growing sentiment within the structure for the meeting to be held.
A new lobby group, the Freedom Movement, will be gathering at Freedom Park on Thursday, which is Freedom Day marking the country’s inaugural democratic election, to take yet another stand for Zuma to be removed. It is understood that more and more ANC NEC members feel that this call should be discussed by the party’s top brass.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, speaking at the weekend, reportedly said the party could not show the middle finger to the masses by ignoring the protests.
The Freedom Movement, which was launched in Soweto, is made up of opposition parties, civil society, labour and faith-based organisations.
In its mission statement, the movement said that its immediate objective was to help facilitate a large-scale protest outside Parliament when the motion of no confidence in Zuma was debated.
Zuma will address Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal. At the weekend, the president addressed the ANC’s Musa Dladla region and reportedly hit out at critics of his renewed push for radical economic transformation.
On Tuesday, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant will address a briefing on challenges in the labour market.
Pan Africanist Congress stalwart Philip Kgosana will be accorded an official funeral on Wednesday in Pretoria.
The Sunday Times has reported that disciplinary processes against Department of Public Works officials who were implicated in the Nkandla scandal are starting this week.
The Constitutional Court is to give further clarity on when arguments will be heard in the United Democratic Movement’s case on a secret ballot in a pending no-confidence debate.
A showdown is expected between axed Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Ntlemeza insists he will return to work on Monday.
