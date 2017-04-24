Adapt or die, says ANC in plan to revamp structure
Party document suggests branches in companies and more transparent election of leaders
The ANC is making another attempt to revitalise its organisational design, with proposals that branches make their presence felt in private companies and state-owned entities. It is also advocating a "revolutionary electoral commission".
The governing party wants to overhaul its electoral system, but the ANC has a history of resisting modernisation, with structures presenting the biggest hurdle to change. The ANC feels it is not making enough room for the middle class to have a voice in the organisation, hence its proposal for branches within corporate entities.
ANC and alliance leaders laid bare the deep divisions at play in the party as they delivered addresses across the country at the weekend.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reportedly warned against showing the masses, who are protesting against President Jacob Zuma’s leadership, the "middle finger".
But Zuma hit out against those questioning his push for radical economic transformation, which is ANC policy.
Although many in the organisation have pinned their hopes on the ANC’s elective congress in December to deliver much-needed renewal, the race to succeed Zuma as party president is set to overshadow policy discussions.
Stalwarts, former leaders and analysts have warned that, should the ANC continue on its trajectory, its support in the 2019 election would be eroded, with detrimental effects for the party.
ANC head of organising Fikile Mbalula told journalists on Sunday that the party’s approach to organisational renewal ahead of its policy conference in June and elective national conference in December was to ensure that it averted organisational paralysis.
The party’s discussion document on the state of the organisation indicates that it is at a point of either adapting to the current situation or "dying".
It proposes, among other things, the establishment of a "revolutionary electoral commission" to vet future leaders. It proposes that ANC branches be present in private companies and state-owned entities, and its electoral system be overhauled to ensure that the election of leadership is more transparent.
