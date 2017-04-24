Adapt or die, says ANC in plan to revamp structure

The ANC is making another attempt to revitalise its organisational design, with proposals that branches make their presence felt in private companies and state-owned entities. It is also advocating a "revolutionary electoral commission".

The governing party wants to overhaul its electoral system, but the ANC has a history of resisting modernisation, with structures presenting the biggest hurdle to change. The ANC feels it is not making enough room for the middle class to have a voice in the organisation, hence its proposal for branches within corporate entities.

ANC and alliance leaders laid bare the deep divisions at play in the party as they delivered addresses across the country at the weekend.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reportedly warned against showing the masses, who are protesting against President Jacob Zuma’s leadership, the "middle finger".