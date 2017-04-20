Time for radical economic change is now, Ramaphosa says

Radical economic transformation is urgent and must be done now, says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing a Black Business Council dinner on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said that more than two decades after the advent democracy, the face of poverty remained black and African.

Ramaphosa is up against former AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the race to succeed ANC president Jacob Zuma.

Radical economic transformation and what it entails has become the proxy policy battle between factions in the ANC vying for dominance in the run-up to the party’s elective conference in December 2017.

Ramaphosa delivered a unifying message, saying it was time for South Africans to act in the interests of the country, to end inequality and to promote the ethical management of public resources.