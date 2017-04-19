The City of Johannesburg will lay criminal against ANC councillors who violently disrupted a meeting on Tuesday night‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

"A number of individuals were injured following the violence‚ including an EFF member who had a gash to his head‚ as well as the chairperson of ward 112‚ Andrew Osmond‚ who was hit with a brick on the back of his head with such force that he was concussed and had to be taken to hospital‚" Mashaba said in a statement.

"Disgracefully‚ this attack on our democracy was led by ANC councillors in the City of Joburg."

Mashaba said the incident occurred at the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) summit he was hosting at Midrand High School.

"The City of Joburg is left with no option but to lay criminal charges against ANC councillors who were leading this assault on our democracy and fuelling the violence‚" Mashaba said.

"Charges will include damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm."

Mashaba said metro police officers had to remove ANC members from the school hall and lock the doors "to ensure the safety of the community members inside".

"ANC members then proceeded to destroy school property including breaking doors and smashing windows. ANC councillors led a group of about 60 ANC members in placing the lives of an estimated 500 innocent residents at risk‚" Mashaba said.

"According to the speaker of council‚ councillor Vasco da Gama‚ at least 10 ANC councillors attended the meeting and did nothing to stop the disruptions. Rather some ANC councillors aided in escalating the violence that was seen.

"I wish to send a clear message to the ANC in Johannesburg: We will not be intimidated. We will continue to serve our residents and bring about the change they demanded in last year’s elections.

"Despite the ANC’s efforts to prevent the public engagements from continuing‚ city officials and community members remained in the hall and ensured that the work of bringing change to the people of Johannesburg continued."

An ANC spokesperson in Johannesburg could not be reached for comment.

