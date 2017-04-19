The standoff between the Active Citizens Movement (ACM) and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal over struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service is once again going to the courts after the league failed to apologise for disrupting the service.

The memorial was organised by the ACM.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that it was preparing contempt of court proceedings against the ANCYL for refusing to apologise after its members disrupted Kathrada’s memorial service two weeks ago‚ during which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize were booed.

This comes after the ACM went to the High Court in Durban and won an order allowing the league to attend the memorial under condition that it did not disrupt proceedings.

The group had written to the ANCYL demanding an "unconditional apology" to Kathrada’s family‚ itself and the people of SA.

They had also demanded a written undertaking that the league would not disrupt its future meetings or threaten any of its members.

Another demand was that the ANCYL identify the disruptive members and institute disciplinary proceedings against them.

The ANCYL had been told to apologise in two Sunday papers‚ including the Sunday Times‚ and two regional daily papers — but it failed to do so.

Instead the ANCYL issued a statement on Saturday‚ saying it had received communication from the ACM and had in turn proposed a meeting to find a solution to the matter.

ACM spokesperson Yashica Padia confirmed on Wednesday that the organisation’s lawyer had not received a response from the ANCYL to its demands. The ACM has said it will not meet the ANCYL unless a written apology has been provided.

TMG Digital