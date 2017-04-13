Zuma clings to power despite national protests

President Jacob Zuma played down the protest march by thousands of people on Wednesday, calling on him to step down, saying he would do so only if the ANC told him to.

He told a birthday celebration hosted for him by the ANC that if they wanted him to go, he would do so, but he would remain an active member of the party.

The president’s comments came as a motion of no confidence in him was postponed indefinitely by Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and as former ANC chief whip Mathole Motshekga called on the party to hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting to discuss calls for the president to step down.

Opposition party leaders led thousands of supporters to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling on Zuma to quit.

