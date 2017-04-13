Politics

Zuma clings to power despite national protests

The president shrugs off march by opposition parties as a motion of no confidence is postponed indefinitely by Baleka Mbete

13 April 2017 - 04:44 AM Natasha Marrian Genevieve Quintal and Qaanitah Hunter
Time to go: EFF and DA supporters crowd the lawns of the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign. Tens of thousands of people took part in the march, which was organised for Zuma’'s 75th birthday. Picture: AFP PHOTO MARCO LONGARI
Time to go: EFF and DA supporters crowd the lawns of the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign. Tens of thousands of people took part in the march, which was organised for Zuma’'s 75th birthday. Picture: AFP PHOTO MARCO LONGARI

President Jacob Zuma played down the protest march by thousands of people on Wednesday, calling on him to step down, saying he would do so only if the ANC told him to.

He told a birthday celebration hosted for him by the ANC that if they wanted him to go, he would do so, but he would remain an active member of the party.

The president’s comments came as a motion of no confidence in him was postponed indefinitely by Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and as former ANC chief whip Mathole Motshekga called on the party to hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting to discuss calls for the president to step down.

Opposition party leaders led thousands of supporters to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, calling on Zuma to quit.

'Stress is a white man's disease,' says Zuma

'I don’t get stressed. Stress is a white man’s disease and that is why a term such as stress did not exist in the Zulu language'
11 hours ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: We cannot raise the white flag in the middle of the battle

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa discusses Wednesday’s march against Jacob Zuma and the UDM’s court bid for a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence ...
17 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Jacob Zuma’s 10 most reckless comments as president

Zuma uses racial scapegoats, appeals for a patriotic press, paternalistic tribalism and Biblical threats to mask his failure and ANC’s giant ...
1 day ago

