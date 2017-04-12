Politics

SACP to pursue charges over ‘assassination attempt’ on Mapaila

The SACP claims a man with a gun was caught on video when its deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila was addressing the Chris Hani commemoration on Monday

12 April 2017 - 13:57 PM Khulekani Magubane
Solly Mapaila. Picture: SOWETAN
Solly Mapaila. Picture: SOWETAN

The South African Communist Party (SACP) will pursue charges over what it described as an assassination attempt against its deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila on Monday. The alleged death threat against Mapaila took place on Monday during the 24th anniversary commemoration of SACP icon Chris Hani’s assassination.

The party says a man was captured on video with a gun as Mapaila took to the stage to address the crowd, but ultimately did not speak due to heavy rains.

In a statement on Monday, the SACP — a member of the governing tripartite alliance with the ANC and union federation Cosatu — condemned what it called "the abuse of state events to carry out assassination plots" and slammed the incident as a factional move.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between the SACP and the ANC over President Jacob Zuma, who the SACP has asked to step down over his recent Cabinet reshuffle, among other things. "The SACP will, today, lay charges with the police and will discuss the matter and other information it has gathered with alliance partners starting with the ANC," the SACP statement said

The statement claimed that the assassination attempt was part of growing threats and hostilities towards SACP leaders around the country, as it took place against the backdrop of "ongoing systemic murders of SACP members in Inchanga, KwaZulu-Natal".

"The SACP will intensify its efforts to tackle the rot politically by democratic means," the statement said. "This includes confronting corporate capture within the ranks of our movement and the state, corruption, rent-seeking, patronage and abuse of state resources and processes."

SACP to join Save SA march after Treasury march declared illegal

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, meanwhile, blames 'disgruntled' police for trying to stop the Save SA march
National
5 days ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘The party will not fall into the trap of false unity’

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on the party’s plan of action after the Cabinet reshuffle and why SACP Cabinet ministers have not ...
Politics
8 days ago

WATCH: SACP stands by calls for Zuma to go

Solly Mapaila, second deputy general secretary at the SA Communist Party discusses the party’s plan of action following the firing of finance ...
Politics
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
LILY GOSAM: Why Zuma fired Gordhan and became ...
Politics
2.
JUSTIN MCCARTHY: Is this the source of Zuma's ...
Politics
3.
ANC in crisis mode as it calls on provincial heads
Politics
4.
STEVEN BOYKEY SIDLEY: Why Zuma might survive his ...
Politics
5.
LILY GOSAM: Zuma, the Guptas and the Russians — ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.