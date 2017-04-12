BUSINESS DAY TV: We cannot raise the white flag in the middle of the battle

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa discussed today’s march against President Jacob Zuma by opposition parties and the UDM’s Constitutional Court push for a secret ballot in next week’s motion of no confidence against the President

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Constitutional Court says it’s prepared to listen to the UDM’s urgent application for a secret ballot in Parliament when it votes in the motion of no confidence on President Jacob Zuma. This is a win for the party as it makes preparations to join the antiZuma mass action campaign in Pretoria tomorrow. On the line now is the UDM’s leader, Bantu Holomisa.

So how much of a victory is this really for opposition parties?

BANTU HOLOMISA: At least we are happy that the UDM has been given a hearing by the Constitutional Court to such an extent that they say we are prepared to listen to your argument. Procedurally, they have already started the process, which will culminate on April 21 in terms of replying to each other. We feel that the Constitutional Court judges might have, after reading our papers felt that there is a need to, for some people to answer from certain questions of clarity.

We are very clear that we are not asking the court to interfere or be seen to be not observing the parameters that is separation of power. But when there are intimidations and threats to those who exercise their right to votes then it becomes serious. That’s why we had to run like spoilt children to the Constitutional Court and say, look a leader of the ANC in this rally […] of the ANC in that meeting, in that TV, in that newspaper, they are threatening the members of the ANC if they were to vote and not following their consciences.

Notwithstanding that they have taken an oath to say that they would be faithful to the Republic of SA. Now they are being forced to act against their will whereas incumbent with what we are complaining about is not obeying the rules of the game.

BDTV: Bantu, so you say this culminates on the 21st at the Constitutional Court — what happens if the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, decides to go ahead with the motion of no confidence on the 18th, a week from today?

BH: The EFF and DA, after consulting them, they have since returned to the speaker to say they are postponing the motion or their application of request, so if she wants to go there alone, that would prove that she is biased. But be that as it may, we have another right that we can apply for an interdict if she were to do so.

BDTV: Why did the Constitutional Court simply not put forward a tighter timeline?

BH: That is not my area.

BDTV: Isn’t so, if you are successful with this and I know we’ve got the marches tomorrow, by all the opposition parties on the Union Buildings, but isn’t it in the interests of opposition parties to keep President Zuma in power so that the ANC loses more support at the next elections in 2019?

BH: What is your question?

BDTV: Isn’t it in the interests of opposition parties to keep President Zuma in power so that the ANC would potentially lose support in 2019?

BH: Unfortunately, there are times where you play politics but there are times where you have to put the interest of the country ahead of your political party interests. This person is causing havoc currently. By 2019 I think the costs would have escalated tremendously in every sector, in every area and we have already been declared a junk state. So we need to find a solution. That solution includes that he must go now, putting the interest of the country first.

BDTV: Of course, you’ve launched this rolling mass action campaign and it starts with the march to the Union Buildings tomorrow, what’s the anticipated turnout given Friday’s march and how effective are these marches?

BH: To be honest with you, even if we were 10, as long as we will convey the message, we don’t have to benchmark with another march action or another march or another campaign. We are doing our own … contribution as opposition parties and civil society. So this is not an event, this is a process. So the more we educate the population of SA that the ANC [is] protecting its rogue elements irrespective of what are the country’s needs and its people say. So I’m not that much worried about landing the numbers.

To answer your question about whether it will be effective. Some of us are not cowards, we cannot raise a white flag in the middle of the battle. We are going to continue whether he leaves or not, but we’ll change tactic and say, come 2019 voters must punish the ANC because they don’t care about you.

BDTV: We had former President Thabo Mbeki today adding his voice to the fray, joining Kgalema Motlanthe also a former president, and saying that MPs should be the voices of the people, not the party. Of course we had constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos saying party discipline had a tendency to override common sense or conscience. Do you think if you had a secret ballot ANC MPs would put their tick in the right box?

BH: Secret ballot means secret, nobody will know who voted for whom. So they should be feeling free. If we were to succeed on that they owe me a bottle of champagne. They would owe me a bottle of champagne ….