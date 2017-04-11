Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Politics

Zuma mounts fightback at Hani ceremony

The president labels Friday’s marches as racist and calls for urgent economic transformation

11 April 2017 - 05:05 AM Natasha Marrian
President Jacob Zuma attends the annual Chris Hani wreath laying ceremony with Limpho Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg on Monday . Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
President Jacob Zuma attends the annual Chris Hani wreath laying ceremony with Limpho Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg on Monday . Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

President Jacob Zuma mounted a stiff fightback against his detractors on Monday, describing marches calling for his head as racist, while his backers vowed to take to the streets in the ANC leader’s defence.

The factional fight in the party is out in the open with groups using public platforms to speak out against their opponents.

This comes after Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle, which resulted in SA’s credit ratings being downgraded to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

The tension was evident at a wreath-laying ceremony for former South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Chris Hani in Boksburg on Monday, when the SACP’s second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila was booed.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zuma fights back at Hani ceremony

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
LILY GOSAM: Why Zuma fired Gordhan and became ...
Politics
2.
JUSTIN MCCARTHY: Is this the source of Zuma's ...
Politics
3.
ANC in crisis mode as it calls on provincial heads
Politics
4.
STEVEN BOYKEY SIDLEY: Why Zuma might survive his ...
Politics
5.
LILY GOSAM: Zuma, the Guptas and the Russians — ...
Politics

Related Articles

UDM seeks court ruling on secret ballot for Zuma
National

ANC Youth League leaders want video footage of chaos at Kathrada service
Politics

In defence of ANC, Limpho Hani says media are known for ‘misconstruing facts’
Politics

Ongoing antiZuma mass action campaign to begin on Wednesday
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.