POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Heat is on as opposition plans march to Union Buildings
A coalition of opposition parties has planned a ‘National Day of Action’ on Wednesday with a march to the Union Buildings
Protests sparked by President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle are expected to continue this week, led by political parties as well as civil society groups. At the same time, rumblings within and outside of the ANC continue.
After marches across SA on Friday, a coalition of opposition parties has planned a "National Day of Action" on Wednesday with a march to the Union Buildings.
The DA, EFF, Inkatha Freedom Party, United Democratic Movement and African Christian Democratic Party said they had put aside their differences to unite in support of Zuma’s removal.
Attention will also be fixed on Parliament. Though Parliament is in recess until the beginning of May, a vote of no confidence in Zuma will be debated on April 18.
The ANC has said it would fill vacancies in its caucus left by the departure of former energy minister Tina Joemat-Petterson‚ transport minister Dipuo Peters and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who resigned as MPs last week. All three were removed from their posts during Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.
Also this week, the former board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will hear from the court about its petition to overturn its dismissal.
The board, which was chaired by Popo Molefe, approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict their removal by Peters, fearing her actions could prejudice investigations into alleged corruption and maladministration at the agency.
On Tuesday, SA’s largest public sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), is expected to meet with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to discuss a set of demands from its members.
Thousands of social workers in Gauteng remain on strike demanding, among other things, improved conditions of service and the inclusion of auxiliary workers as full-time employees.
The strike has raised fears of delayed court proceedings against child abusers, and caused violence and chaos at various provincial youth and child support centres.
Nehawu, along with Cosatu, has come out strongly against the president’s reshuffle of the Cabinet last week.
Cosatu’s central executive committee is expected to meet with Zuma next week, following its call for the president to step down.
