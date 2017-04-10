POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Heat is on as opposition plans march to Union Buildings

Protests sparked by President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle are expected to continue this week, led by political parties as well as civil society groups. At the same time, rumblings within and outside of the ANC continue.

After marches across SA on Friday, a coalition of opposition parties has planned a "National Day of Action" on Wednesday with a march to the Union Buildings.

The DA, EFF, Inkatha Freedom Party, United Democratic Movement and African Christian Democratic Party said they had put aside their differences to unite in support of Zuma’s removal.

Attention will also be fixed on Parliament. Though Parliament is in recess until the beginning of May, a vote of no confidence in Zuma will be debated on April 18.

The ANC has said it would fill vacancies in its caucus left by the departure of former energy minister Tina Joemat-Petterson‚ transport minister Dipuo Peters and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who resigned as MPs last week. All three were removed from their posts during Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.