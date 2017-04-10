In defence of ANC, Limpho Hani says media are known for ‘misconstruing facts’
Slain struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s widow‚ Limpho Hani‚ has denounced reports that she is against President Jacob Zuma.
Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of her husband’s assassination‚ Hani said she had attended a prayer session for the country and was accused of being part of a faction against Zuma.
"Comrades I am a member of the ANC and there is only one ANC‚" Hani said.
She took a swipe at the media‚ quoting Malcom X as having said media were known for misconstruing facts.
She also praised Zuma‚ saying he was a pillar of strength to her when her eldest daughter was addicted to cocaine.
Zuma‚ who led the wreath-laying ceremony‚ announced that Hani’s gravesite in Boksburg had been declared a national heritage site.
The SACP as well as ANC members among others present at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg‚ welcomed Zuma chanting "Zuma-Zuma" as he was introduced.
Reverend Joseph Maphatsoe, in his opening prayer, said the ceremony was not to be tainted by political points-scoring‚ as requested by the President‚ and that the message was no longer "Save SA" but rather "Defend SA".
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.