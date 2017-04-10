Politics

In defence of ANC, Limpho Hani says media are known for ‘misconstruing facts’

10 April 2017 - 16:16 PM Shenaaz Jamal
President Jacob Zuma laying a wreath on the tombstone of MK Commander and struggle stalwart Chris Hani in Boksburg. Alongside him is Hani's widow, Limpho Hani. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Slain struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s widow‚ Limpho Hani‚ has denounced reports that she is against President Jacob Zuma.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of her husband’s assassination‚ Hani said she had attended a prayer session for the country and was accused of being part of a faction against Zuma.

"Comrades I am a member of the ANC and there is only one ANC‚" Hani said.

She took a swipe at the media‚ quoting Malcom X as having said media were known for misconstruing facts.

She also praised Zuma‚ saying he was a pillar of strength to her when her eldest daughter was addicted to cocaine.

Zuma‚ who led the wreath-laying ceremony‚ announced that Hani’s gravesite in Boksburg had been declared a national heritage site.

The SACP as well as ANC members among others present at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg‚ welcomed Zuma chanting "Zuma-Zuma" as he was introduced.

Reverend Joseph Maphatsoe, in his opening prayer, said the ceremony was not to be tainted by political points-scoring‚ as requested by the President‚ and that the message was no longer "Save SA" but rather "Defend SA".

