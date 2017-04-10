The leadership of the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has requested footage of chaos that unfolded at ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service in Durban on Sunday, to determine if paid-up members were involved.

Kathrada’s memorial service degenerated into chaos when Gordhan‚ who was the keynote speaker‚ and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize were disrupted and booed while speaking. Gordhan abruptly ended his speech while Mkhize was drowned out by ANC Youth League members singing pro-Zuma songs.

On Monday, league provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said they were still waiting for the footage of the memorial, which would help them identify whether those who were unruly were paid-up members of the league. He said the process would not take more than a month.

On what kind of penalty could be imposed if transgressors were found to be ANC Youth League members‚ Sabelo said: "It depends on how the accused plead and whether they plead guilty and show remorse for their action, but I can’t pre-empt that process."

Meanwhile‚ the Active Citizens Movement (ACM)‚ the organisers of the memorial service‚ were considering legal action against the Youth League for defying a high court order preventing them from harassing or intimidating anyone who attended or spoke at the service.

The civic body sought an interdict on Saturday to prevent the league from disrupting proceedings at the memorial. However‚ Judge Rashid Vahed said he could not prevent the political body from attending the event. He ordered them not to disrupt the event in any way.

"The ACM is currently considering legal advice on how to address the contempt of the court order and is consulting with its members on the way forward‚" said Yashica Padia‚ adding that the movement was disappointed by the conduct of the ANC Youth League.

"Our opinion is that the ANC Youth League was less than frank during the court process and all indications are that they bused their members in to disrupt the meeting."

Some members of the ANC Youth League were heard referring to both Gordhan and Mkhize as sell-outs for speaking out against President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, in which Gordhan was axed as finance minister.

Mkhize‚ who publicly denounced the manner in which Zuma had conducted the Cabinet reshuffle‚ has apologised on behalf of the ANC.

Mkhize said in a statement that the league’s behaviour was unacceptable as it eroded respect for the ANC.

"It is clear that the ANC leadership has a huge task to embark on political education to teach our youth tolerance of different views and respect for the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom‚" Mkhize said.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza warned that the ruling party’s reputation was tarnished by the chaos that unfolded at Kathrada’s memorial service. She said the disruption by members of the ANC Youth League left her ashamed.

She was also worried about similar behaviour occurring at the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017‚ questioning what outcome could be expected in that kind of environment.

She posted on Facebook: "What we witnessed at the Kathrada memorial service in Durban leaves me ashamed. How do you reason with an unreasonable person? I must confess‚ I cannot. The ANC reputation is being tarnished. Are these our branches? What outcome can we expect in December 2017 in this environment?"

ANC provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed that the mother body would engage with the ANC Youth League about the disruptions.

"The ANC will be engaging with the Youth League leadership on the incident, which we consider to be unfortunate and regrettable."

He would not be drawn on Khoza’s comments.

