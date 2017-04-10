All signs point to chronic leadership incapacity in the ANC, Makhosi Khoza says

"I concede this may be the most definitive sign of irrelevance and chronic leadership incapacity."

Khoza also said she had personally always raised such issues with ANC leaders internally and has always "warned of the dangers of arrogance and complacency".

The ANC MP, who is also chair of the portfolio committee on public service and administration‚ has recently received death threats after exposing "inexcusable" levels of medical care for patients at Matikwana Hospital in Hazyview‚ Mpumalanga.

She was also part of the ad-hoc committee that looked into the crisis at the SABC and called for the board to be dissolved. Last year, she headed the ad-hoc committee tasked with finding a replacement for then public protector, Thuli Madonsela.

Khoza wrote on Facebook that she chose to see the protest marches against Zuma as "not conspiracies of white monopoly capital but genuine concerns of the majority of marchers".

She said the marches were no different from the 1956 women’s march against pass laws and the march against Mike Gatting’s disregard for international sanctions against apartheid SA.

"Politics of patronage has finally claimed the sanity of my ANC leadership. A triumphant story has turned [tragedy] in my lifetime," Khoza said.