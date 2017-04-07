New survey shows just how dearly Jacob Zuma cost the ANC in 2016 elections

Data based on a survey of more than 17,000 Gauteng voters, conducted for a private donor and published here for the first time, back up polling data indicating that a stately decline in electoral fortunes for the ANC, which had drifted downwards by a couple of percentage points in previous elections, was suddenly given a steroid injection by the controversies swirling around the president in the run-up to the 2016 local elections.

It would be inaccurate to draw absolute causal links and declare that Zuma’s behaviour cost the ANC, for example, 11% of the Gauteng vote. But it would be entirely accurate to say his behaviour had a direct and negative effect on the choices voters made.

And, of course, there were other factors, for example, the predictably lower turnout in a local as opposed to a general election. This was compounded by the extent to which ANC voters either stayed away (in massive numbers) or voted for other parties.

The sins of incumbency

Approaching the 2014 election, the ANC in Gauteng was sitting on 53% in the polls, and won with 54%. Two years later this dropped, catastrophically, to the ANC receiving just 41% of polled Gauteng voter support, just before the 2016 election. It lost control of the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane, as well as many local and district municipalities in (and beyond) Gauteng.

Zuma was not the only factor. Attacks on generalised ANC corruption were widespread, party and branch disorganisation (accompanied by disputed lists and so on) were common. The ANC seemed completely out of touch with voters. The electorate were demanding change. It was a message the DA ran with.

The ANC, after apparently spending R1bn on its election campaign, came up with "advancing peoples’ power" as its slogan. This was unlikely to galvanise the professional black middle class.