MPs cannot be punished for voting against Zuma in Parliament, says Motlanthe

07 April 2017 - 08:08 AM Staff Writer
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: GCIS
Former deputy-president Kgalema Motlanthe says ANC MPs cannot be punished for voting in favour of the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma.

ANC MPs are facing threats of disciplinary action should they vote in favour of the motion of no confidence in the president on April 18.

This has led to calls for a secret ballot, with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa threatening to go to court if National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete does not reply to his request for a secret ballot on the motion.

Motlanthe — who is also a former secretary-general of the ANC — told Daily Maverick that to vote against Zuma would not be an offence in terms of the ANC constitution.

ANC members who face disciplinary procedures have to receive notice stipulating the charges in terms of the acts of misconduct set out in Rule 25 of the party’s constitution.

There was no ANC policy on this issue, Motlanthe said; neither were acts of misconduct stipulated relating to voting against the president in Parliament.

He said the parliamentary caucus was not a structure of the ANC. "Those people … take an oath as parliamentarians to be public representatives. They can’t be treated the same way as you treat an ANC branch."

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has said he will remain an MP and attend the debate on the motion in two weeks’ time.

