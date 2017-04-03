‘Junk status’ fits ANC government, says UDM leader Bantu Holomisa

He said the UDM would increase its pressure on National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to schedule an urgent sitting at Parliament to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence against the president.

He accused Zuma of making sweeping statements without any clarification on policy detailing what radical economic transformation entailed.

This not only confused South Africans but international investors as well who would start looking elsewhere to spend their money.

"Enough is enough! The ANC has clearly lost control of President Zuma, and default the country, jeopardising any hope of a prosperous economic future," he said.

The IFP said Zuma must resign on the back of the damaging downgrade.

"Mr Zuma has actively pursued a downgrade against all sound advice and warnings; and last week with his rogue cabinet reshuffle he put in the final nail into our economic coffin," IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement.

"The so-called reshuffle was nothing but a pure political purge with its sights set on capturing the National Treasury to loot the public purse; and the consequences for SA is a hard hitting downgrade to junk status."

The party said SA was in a crisis and that Zuma was not fit to hold the office of president.