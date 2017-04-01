ANC top six member Zweli Mkhize believes that President Jacob Zuma’s wanton ignoring of his party’s concerns over this week’s Cabinet reshuffle shows that he has gone on his own and that the party no longer comes first.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning‚ Mkhize‚ the ANC’s treasurer-general and once staunch Zuma ally‚ confirmed that the president did not consult other members of the top six when making the changes — something that always happens with reshuffles.

"Unlike previous consultations which take place with senior officials of the ANC during such appointments‚ and changes to the composition of the national executive‚ the briefing by the President left a distinct impression that the ANC is no longer the centre and thus depriving the leadership collective of its responsibility to advise politically on executive matters. Ordinarily this is how leadership takes collective responsibility for decisions made.

"This is no way meant to undermine the prerogative of the President of the Republic in reshuffling or making changes to his cabinet‚ which is derived from the Constitution of South Africa. However, it is to ensure that such decisions made can be owned‚ justified and defended by the leadership collective in the interest of the ANC and the people of South Africa‚" he said.