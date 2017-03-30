Zuma under pressure from all sides after high-stakes Gordhan gambit

President Jacob Zuma is under pressure from all sides – business, the tripartite allies, his own top six in the ANC and very likely the Gupta family, whose banking troubles will reach a critical point on Friday.

Zuma has yet to reshuffle the Cabinet, which he informed the ANC’s top six on Monday evening was necessary on the grounds of a bizarre “intelligence report” claiming that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was at the centre of a plot to turn international bankers against him.

With the stakes never having been this high, Zuma’s actions this week will determine both his fate and that of the governing party.

The urgency for him to act is underlined by the looming loss of banking facilities for the Guptas by the end of March.

