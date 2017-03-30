This could explain why Zuma has delayed announcing changes to his Cabinet. Until late last night all eyes were on the Union Buildings as Zuma held a late meeting with his Cabinet. Speculation was rife that Zuma might announce the changes after the meeting.

The president is under pressure from his camp to remove Gordhan to show he is still in charge and to prove he is serious about fighting "white monopoly capital".

At Monday’s meeting the SACP delegation also opposed Zuma’s intention to appoint Molefe in Gordhan’s place‚ said Mapaila.

"For the record we did not agree. In fact, we opposed it … we opposed [the planned reshuffle] on record."

Mapaila said although the SACP had agreed on the confidentiality of the meeting‚ that confidentiality was broken when the story was leaked to the media.

He said his decision to speak out was not a violation of the tripartite alliance protocol‚ but was to counter an impression that had been created‚ through the leaks‚ that the SACP had supported Gordhan’s removal.

"If the president wants to act, he must not use us. We hold comrade Pravin and comrade Mcebisi in high regard.

"I believe comrade Pravin and Mcebisi Jonas are good comrades of the movement. I don’t believe these comrades can sell [out] the country. That is my view."

Mapaila revealed that the SACP delegation told Zuma to "give Pravin the benefit of the doubt" and not act on a report compiled by a "rogue" intelligence unit.

Mapaila said Zuma had told them that the report said "these comrades may not be acting in the interests of this country".

"We said what about the ministers who travel up and down to Dubai ... why don’t you give him the benefit of the doubt."