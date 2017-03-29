Three of ANC top six do not want Pravin Gordhan fired, source says

The officials included Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, the person said. He asked not to be identified as a public statement had not been made. The six officials agreed to meet again on April 3 to discuss the issue, according to the person.

The rand reversed some losses on Wednesday after the report on opposition to the dismissal of Gordhan. The currency gained as much as 0.8% against the dollar after trading 1.3% weaker before the report.

As president, Zuma has the right to fire and appoint ministers at any time and does not need the approval of the party’s leadership, which includes chairperson Baleka Mbete and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Bongani Ngqulunga, Zuma’s spokesperson, did not answer calls to his cellphone.

Zuma told the officials that he favoured Brian Molefe, the former head of Eskom, as a replacement for Gordhan, according to the person.

Bloomberg