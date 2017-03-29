Politics

Three of ANC top six do not want Pravin Gordhan fired, source says

29 March 2017 - 16:58 Sam Mkokeli
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GCIS
Three of the top six officials of the ANC told President Jacob Zuma that they opposed his plan to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

In a meeting on Monday, Zuma told the ANC leaders that he wanted to dismiss Gordhan because he was aiming to sabotage the economy while the minister was holding a roadshow with investors in the UK and US, as a way of undermining the President, the person with knowledge of what happened at the gathering said. That same day, Zuma ordered Gordhan to cancel the meetings and return home from London, causing the rand to plummet.

The officials included Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, the person said. He asked not to be identified as a public statement had not been made. The six officials agreed to meet again on April 3 to discuss the issue, according to the person.

The rand reversed some losses on Wednesday after the report on opposition to the dismissal of Gordhan. The currency gained as much as 0.8% against the dollar after trading 1.3% weaker before the report.

As president, Zuma has the right to fire and appoint ministers at any time and does not need the approval of the party’s leadership, which includes chairperson Baleka Mbete and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Bongani Ngqulunga, Zuma’s spokesperson, did not answer calls to his cellphone.

Zuma told the officials that he favoured Brian Molefe, the former head of Eskom, as a replacement for Gordhan, according to the person.

Bloomberg

