Brian Molefe now an ANC member of Parliament
The former Eskom CE is said to have already been sworn in by speaker Baleka Mbete in her office, but his spokesperson is keeping mum
Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe was on Thursday morning sworn in as an ANC MP.
This was confirmed by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, as he emerged from the party’s caucus which takes place every Thursday.
National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete was expected to officially make the announcement in the afternoon‚ ending weeks of speculation.
Molefe has been tipped to take over from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan or his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.
While Parliament and Mbete’s office would not confirm his swearing-in‚ Molefe is said to have been sworn in by Mbete in her office this morning.
“I’m in no position to confirm. Only the Speaker can make an official announcement at the sitting of the house‚” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
Mbete’s spokesperson Amanda Madikiza also could not confirm the swearing-in of Molefe.
“I would not know. I don’t have that kind of information‚” said Madikiza.
Molefe resigned from Eskom following the release of damning findings of an investigation into state capture by then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
Molefe has also resigned from the board of the Industrial Development Corporation.
ANC MP and member of the standing committee on finance Sifiso Buthelezi said on Thursday Molefe with his vast experience of the private and public sectors could only add value to the ANC caucus in Parliament.
But DA MP Brandon Topham described his swearing as a "sad day for SA"and that it "represents everything which is wrong with the ruling party" because of all the allegations against him.
"We can only hope that with a fresh start, he will act in the interest of all South Africans," Topham said.
DA spokesman on finance David Maynier said Molefe's swearing-in as a MP and his possible appointment to a position in the finance ministry "represents a clear and present danger to the institutional independence of National Treasury."
Maynier said the swearing in as " a major escalation in the civil war within the ruling party and the battle for control of National Treasury, being driven by President Jacob Zuma.
"We cannot be sure but it will presumably not be long before Brain Molefe is appointed to the finance committee to serve time before being appointed as the deputy-minister of finance with a view to controlling the R1.8 trillion managed by the Public Investment Corporation.
"The Guptas will be delighted because, if the State of Capture report is anything to go by, and Brian Molefe is eventually appointed to a position in the 'finance family', they will finally have National Treasury, the Public Investment Corporation and South African Airways on 'speed dial'," Maynier said
BDlive/TMG Digital
