Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe was on Thursday morning sworn in as an ANC MP.

This was confirmed by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, as he emerged from the party’s caucus which takes place every Thursday.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete was expected to officially make the announcement in the afternoon‚ ending weeks of speculation.

Molefe has been tipped to take over from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan or his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.

While Parliament and Mbete’s office would not confirm his swearing-in‚ Molefe is said to have been sworn in by Mbete in her office this morning.

“I’m in no position to confirm. Only the Speaker can make an official announcement at the sitting of the house‚” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Mbete’s spokesperson Amanda Madikiza also could not confirm the swearing-in of Molefe.