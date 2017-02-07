FF Plus mulls giving EFF reins

The EFF did not respond to requests for comment.

The FF Plus entered into coalition agreements with the DA and three other opposition parties — the Congress of the People, the United Democratic Movement and the African Christian Democratic Party. Although the EFF underperformed in the poll, it secured enough seats to play kingmaker and helped the DA gain control of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

In Metsimaholo, the DA, EFF, FF Plus and the Metsimaholo Community Association joined forces to govern the council.

The alliance crumbled after association leader and town mayor Sello Hlasa was said to have aligned himself with the ANC. A special council meeting at which a motion of no confidence was to be brought against Hlasa has been postponed indefinitely because of issues with Benjamin Mothibe, the DA’s member of the mayoral committee for finance.

DA leader in the Free State Patricia Kopane said on Monday Mothibe’s membership had been terminated after he conspired to vote with the ANC and Hlasa’s association in the event of a motion of no confidence being brought in council.

"According to our federal constitution, when we have … audio showing a member joining another party, it’s an immediate dismissal," Kopane said.

There are allegations that municipal manager Steve Molala is protecting Mothibe.

Molala has been accused of withdrawing a notice sent to the Electoral Commission of SA, informing it the DA official had been fired and would be replaced. Molala is said to have done this because Mothibe was apparently appealing against his dismissal. However, Kopane said Mothibe could not appeal against his dismissal.

"As the municipal manager, he’s not supposed to interfere with how political parties are run [and] … in their internal affairs.... Our federal constitution [states] … if your membership has been terminated, you lose your position immediately.… And you can’t even appeal [against this decision]," she said.

The DA has instituted court proceedings to have Mothibe removed. Molala could not be reached for comment.