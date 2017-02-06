Support persists for ANC in opposition-led Gauteng wards, Hope Papo says

The release of the report could have political implications for the ANC in Gauteng ahead of the 2019 general elections, as the governing party could lose control of the country’s economic hub.

The ANC in Gauteng has asked that the institutions of government responsible for implementing the remedial action be given space to do so within the set timelines.

It commended Makhura for his "openness and urgency" in dealing with the report, and former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu for resigning, but resolved that she must meet the provincial integrity committee to give a full account of what happened.

Monday’s statement also took aim at the DA leadership in Mogale City and Tshwane, where the ANC said municipal laws and rules had been ignored.

The provincial co-operative governance department had to intervene in Mogale City after a vote of no confidence in the ANC speaker and chief whip was passed.

DA mayor Michael Holenstein convened a council meeting in January attended by 39 councillors from the party and its coalition partners, where a vote of no confidence was passed, and speaker Patrick Naga Lipudi and chief whip Sipho Dube were removed. The two were replaced by Ernest Modise and Jacques Hoon, both from the DA.

This decision has since been overturned as the meeting was not called by the speaker and was not attended by the ANC. The DA has since submitted another notice for a vote of no confidence for later this week.

Papo said: "The PEC made a commitment to ensure that all members and structures of the organisation continue to work with communities to ensure that the ANC continues to govern in the Gauteng province and returns municipalities now governed by the DA-EFF coalition, back to the ANC."