‘Targeted’ SACP members march in Inchanga to demand police protection

Hundreds of South African Communist Party (SACP) supporters marched through the streets of the hotspot township of Inchanga to the local police station on Friday morning, demanding protection from people who were targeting party members.

The SACP said it had lost seven members in the area since the beginning of 2016. They were shot and killed execution-style, it said.

Former eThekwini mayor for the Moses Mabhida region James Nxumalo, who is also a resident of Inchanga, led the march.

Among their demands is that a new police station be built close to the community, and that police increase their presence and visibility. They say that when police are called to attend incidents, they arrive long after people had been killed.

Nxumalo said at the march: "We strongly believed that our members are being targeted and killed. We are saying that these killings must stop now."

He said people in the area were being prevented from joining the ANC by people who wanted to use the ANC to further their own interests.

"We have been telling ANC leaders to come to Inchanga and talk to the people, hear their grievances, give them membership that they desire but ANC leaders have failed to do this.

"The ANC has lost more than 700,000 members since 2012 because of this gatekeeping. In the next elections the ANC will lose more ground because of the arrogance of the leaders," he said to wild cheers.

Other members of the SACP called for speedy prosecution of those arrested in connection with the deaths of the party members in Inchanga.

Two weeks ago, SACP district chairperson Mdu Ziqubu said the party strongly believed a third force was behind the killings of its members. He said members of this third force were intent on driving a wedge between the ANC and the SACP, one of the ANC’s tripartite alliance partners, along with union federation Cosatu.

SACP member Londiwe Mhlongo was shot and killed by unknown gunmen three weeks ago, when she and two friends were walking on Inchanga Street.

In December 2016, three people were killed. After the August 3 local government elections, SACP Inchanga branch leader Nontsikelelo Blose and the ANC’s Xolani Ngcobo were killed in what were believed to be revenge killings.

Other victims include the SACP’s Phillip Dlamini, Bongani Hlatshwayo and Siyabonga Ngubo.